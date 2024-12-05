Latest News Today Live Updates December 5, 2024: South Korea martial law: Defence minister resigns; ruling party leader says will block impeachment bill | 10 points

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: South Korea martial law: Defence minister resigns; ruling party leader says will block impeachment bill | 10 points
- In response to President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt to impose martial law, South Korea's ruling party pledged to thwart impeachment efforts led by the opposition. The swift reversal of the martial law declaration has intensified the political turmoil in the country.