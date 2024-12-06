Explore
Thu Dec 05 2024 15:56:06
Latest News Today Live Updates December 6, 2024: NCLT member crunch slows down bankruptcy resolution
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 6, 2024: NCLT member crunch slows down bankruptcy resolution

Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024

News Today Live Updates: NCLT member crunch slows down bankruptcy resolutionPremium
News Today Live Updates: NCLT member crunch slows down bankruptcy resolution

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 05:30:07 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: NCLT member crunch slows down bankruptcy resolution

  • Twenty-two businesses have found debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in October-November period of this year, against 47 in the year-ago period, provisional public data from Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) showed.
Read the full story here

