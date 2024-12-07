LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 7, 2024: Top events on Dec 7: Bondada Engineering board meet, Manipur mobile internet ban, Telangana auto strike, more

1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2024, 06:32 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 7, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.