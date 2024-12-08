Latest News Today Live Updates December 8, 2024: WPL mini auction on December 15: 120 players to go under the hammer

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: WPL mini auction on December 15: 120 players to go under the hammer
- The WPL mini auction on December 15 will see 120 players, including 82 uncapped Indian players, auctioned for 19 slots. Gujarat Giants lead with the biggest purse of ₹4.4 crore as they aim to recruit four players.