Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 06 2024 15:57:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.25 0.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.75 3.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 329.10 0.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 297.25 -0.68%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 471.25 0.79%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates December 9, 2024: Mint Primer | PM Internship scheme: will it be a game changer?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 9, 2024: Mint Primer | PM Internship scheme: will it be a game changer?

1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer | PM Internship scheme: will it be a game changer?Premium
News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer | PM Internship scheme: will it be a game changer?

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 05:30:18 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Mint Primer | PM Internship scheme: will it be a game changer?

  • The PM Internship Scheme, announced in the FY25 budget, will offer 12-month internships in top companies to 10 million youth over five years, for a stipend.
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 05:30:16 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: ₹100 trillion infrastructure plan to roll out over 5 years

  • The blueprint would include a 20-trillion master plan to develop 50,000 km of expressways, 2 trillion towards development of port infrastructure, and a 10-12 trillion plan to upgrade the railway network, among others.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue