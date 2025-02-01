Latest News Today Live Updates February 1, 2025: Comedian Tanmay Bhat brings surprise guest for Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati; Samay Raina reacts

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Comedian Tanmay Bhat brings surprise guest for Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati; Samay Raina reacts
- Comedians Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina entertained Amitabh Bachchan on KBC Season 16, delivering witty banter that went viral on YouTube. Celebrating 25 years of the show, the episode featured comical discussions about Bachchan's legacy and a surprise guest, Tanmay's mother, Jayashree Bhat.
Today's News Live Updates: Dulari Devi: Who is the Dalit artist behind FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Madhubani saree for Budget 2025?
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore a hand-painted Madhubani saree, gifted by an artist Dulari Devi, for 2025 budget presentation. This choice reflects her commitment to India's cultural heritage and support for traditional artistry.