Latest News Today Live Updates February 1, 2025: Comedian Tanmay Bhat brings surprise guest for Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati; Samay Raina reacts

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 12:01 PM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 1, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.