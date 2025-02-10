Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates February 10, 2025: Mahakumbh 2025: Pushkar Singh Dhami, DK Shivakumar, other leaders take holy dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam | Watch
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates February 10, 2025: Mahakumbh 2025: Pushkar Singh Dhami, DK Shivakumar, other leaders take holy dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam | Watch

2 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Mahakumbh 2025: Pushkar Singh Dhami, DK Shivakumar, other leaders take holy dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam | Watch
News Today Live Updates: Mahakumbh 2025: Pushkar Singh Dhami, DK Shivakumar, other leaders take holy dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam | Watch

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 10:54:31 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Mahakumbh 2025: Pushkar Singh Dhami, DK Shivakumar, other leaders take holy dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam | Watch

  • Mahakumbh 2025: Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, is world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 10:54:06 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Tom Cruise gets ‘Grande Medaille’ for ‘significant contribution’ to aviation

  • Tom Cruise was awarded the Grande Medaille by the Aero-Club de France for his significant contributions to aviation and inspiring new pilots. 
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 10:49:32 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal to meet Punjab leaders on Feb 11 after AAP's Delhi election defeat

  • AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal to meet Punjab leaders on Feb 11 after Delhi election defeat
Read the full story here

