Latest News Today Live Updates February 11, 2025: PM Modi meets ‘friend’ Emannuel Macron during France visit; from AI Action sumit to bilateral talks, what's on agenda?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:02 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 11, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: PM Modi meets ‘friend’ Emannuel Macron during France visit; from AI Action sumit to bilateral talks, what's on agenda?

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 07:02 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: PM Modi meets 'friend' Emannuel Macron during France visit; from AI Action sumit to bilateral talks, what's on agenda?

  • Prime Minister Modi's three-day visit to France includes co-chairing an AI summit with President Macron, bilateral talks, and addressing business leaders. He received a warm welcome from the Indian community and will also pay tribute to Indian soldiers at Mazargues War Cemetery.
Read the full story here

