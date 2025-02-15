Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Latest News Today Live Updates February 15, 2025: UP horror: In-laws inject woman with HIV-infected syringe over dowry demands of 10 lakh cash, SUV

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:12 PM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: UP horror: In-laws inject woman with HIV-infected syringe over dowry demands of 10 lakh cash, SUV

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2025, 01:12 PM IST Today's News Live Updates: UP horror: In-laws inject woman with HIV-infected syringe over dowry demands of ₹10 lakh cash, SUV

  • UP horror: A 30-year-old woman in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was injected with an HIV-infected syringe by her in-laws after her family could not meet dowry demands. 
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.