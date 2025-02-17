LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates February 17, 2025: Shocking Video: Rapido driver flung into air in Lucknow as his speeding bike hits car | Watch

2 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2025, 08:42 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 17, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.