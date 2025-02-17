Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Latest News Today Live Updates February 17, 2025: Shocking Video: Rapido driver flung into air in Lucknow as his speeding bike hits car | Watch

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:42 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 17, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Shocking Video: Rapido driver flung into air in Lucknow as his speeding bike hits car | Watch

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:42 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Shocking Video: Rapido driver flung into air in Lucknow as his speeding bike hits car | Watch

  • According to media reports, the motorcyclist was speeding when he crashed into a car turning from a neighbourhood corner.
Read the full story here

17 Feb 2025, 08:40 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Survivors share harrowing experiences, ‘Kept shouting for help, but…’

  • Tragedy struck at New Delhi Railway Station as a stampede led to 18 fatalities and many injuries. Survivors and victims' families have shared distressing accounts
Read the full story here

17 Feb 2025, 07:23 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Earthquake Today: PM Modi urges 'stay calm' after 4.0 magnitude tremors hits Delhi, NCR

  • Earthquake Today: An earthquake measuring 4.0 magnitude hit Delhi and NCR early Monday, with the epicentre in New Delhi at a depth of five kilometres. Prime Minister Modi urged residents to stay calm and be alert for aftershocks as authorities monitor the situation
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.