Latest News Today Live Updates February 18, 2025: Delta Airlines flips upside down during landing at Toronto airport, crashes; 18 injured

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Delta Airlines flips upside down during landing at Toronto airport, crashes; 18 injured
- At least 18 passengers were injured and transported to hospitals after a Delta Airlines aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, ending up upside down on the snowy ground, CNN reported.
Today's News Live Updates: Mint Primer | How vulnerable is north India to earthquakes?
- In 2019, the NDMA published the Edri report, analysing the risk to 50 cities. Delhi and 29 other cities fall in the medium-risk category. However, 13 cities—mostly Himalayan ones, but also cities like Vijayawada or Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri—fall in the high-risk category.