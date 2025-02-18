Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 17 2025 15:29:45
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 995.00 -0.18%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.35 -0.04%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 728.05 0.84%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.45 -0.86%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 408.50 -0.50%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates February 18, 2025: Delta Airlines flips upside down during landing at Toronto airport, crashes; 18 injured
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates February 18, 2025: Delta Airlines flips upside down during landing at Toronto airport, crashes; 18 injured

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 06:17 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 18, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Delta Airlines flips upside down during landing at Toronto airport, crashes; 18 injuredPremium
News Today Live Updates: Delta Airlines flips upside down during landing at Toronto airport, crashes; 18 injured

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 06:17:06 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Delta Airlines flips upside down during landing at Toronto airport, crashes; 18 injured

  • At least 18 passengers were injured and transported to hospitals after a Delta Airlines aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, ending up upside down on the snowy ground, CNN reported.
Read the full story here

18 Feb 2025, 05:30:18 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Mint Primer | How vulnerable is north India to earthquakes?

  • In 2019, the NDMA published the Edri report, analysing the risk to 50 cities. Delhi and 29 other cities fall in the medium-risk category. However, 13 cities—mostly Himalayan ones, but also cities like Vijayawada or Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri—fall in the high-risk category.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue