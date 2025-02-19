LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates February 19, 2025: Donald Trump backs Elon Musk on scrapping $21 million 'voter turnout' fund to India: ‘They have a lot of money’

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2025, 06:25 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.