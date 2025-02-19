Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Latest News Today Live Updates February 19, 2025: Donald Trump backs Elon Musk on scrapping $21 million 'voter turnout' fund to India: ‘They have a lot of money’

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:25 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump backs Elon Musk on scrapping $21 million 'voter turnout' fund to India: ‘They have a lot of money’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 06:25 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Donald Trump backs Elon Musk on scrapping $21 million 'voter turnout' fund to India: ‘They have a lot of money’

  • US President Donald Trump canceled a USD 21 million fund for voter turnout in India, citing high tariffs and tax rates. He expressed respect for India and its Prime Minister but questioned the need for such funding.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.