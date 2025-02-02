Latest News Today Live Updates February 2, 2025: Trump hits trade partners with tariffs; Canada, Mexico push back

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Today's News Live Updates: Trump hits trade partners with tariffs; Canada, Mexico push back
- President Donald Trump unleashed the first salvo of his tariff war, with general levies of 25% on Canada and Mexico and 10% on China — the start of a wave of promised trade barrages against foreign allies and adversaries alike.