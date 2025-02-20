Latest News Today Live Updates February 20, 2025: Online gaming is in a cobweb of state laws. Centre wants to change that.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Online gaming is in a cobweb of state laws. Centre wants to change that.
- Such a law would eliminate the multitude of state-level rules, attract investments to online gaming companies, and possibly trigger consolidation in the sector. India's online gaming industry is dominated by Dream11, Games 24X7 and Gameskraft.