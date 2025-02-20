Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 19 2025 15:48:50
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.85 1.00%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,645.90 -1.35%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.85 -0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.70 1.06%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 314.05 0.62%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates February 20, 2025: Online gaming is in a cobweb of state laws. Centre wants to change that.
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates February 20, 2025: Online gaming is in a cobweb of state laws. Centre wants to change that.

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 20, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Online gaming is in a cobweb of state laws. Centre wants to change that. (AFP)Premium
News Today Live Updates: Online gaming is in a cobweb of state laws. Centre wants to change that. (AFP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 05:30:12 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Online gaming is in a cobweb of state laws. Centre wants to change that.

  • Such a law would eliminate the multitude of state-level rules, attract investments to online gaming companies, and possibly trigger consolidation in the sector. India's online gaming industry is dominated by Dream11, Games 24X7 and Gameskraft.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue