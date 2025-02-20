Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates February 20, 2025: Online gaming is in a cobweb of state laws. Centre wants to change that.

1 min read . 05:30 AM IST
Latest News Today Live Updates on February 20, 2025:

News Today Live Updates: Online gaming is in a cobweb of state laws. Centre wants to change that.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Online gaming is in a cobweb of state laws. Centre wants to change that.

  Such a law would eliminate the multitude of state-level rules, attract investments to online gaming companies, and possibly trigger consolidation in the sector. India's online gaming industry is dominated by Dream11, Games 24X7 and Gameskraft.
Read the full story here

