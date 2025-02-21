Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 20 2025 15:24:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.30 1.80%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,648.10 0.13%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 402.40 -1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 689.25 1.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.25 3.35%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates February 21, 2025: Bus blasts in Israel: Multiple explosions near Tel Aviv; PM Netanyahu orders 'intensive' operation in West Bank
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates February 21, 2025: Bus blasts in Israel: Multiple explosions near Tel Aviv; PM Netanyahu orders 'intensive' operation in West Bank

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 21, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Bus blasts in Israel: Multiple explosions near Tel Aviv; PM Netanyahu orders 'intensive' operation in West BankPremium
News Today Live Updates: Bus blasts in Israel: Multiple explosions near Tel Aviv; PM Netanyahu orders 'intensive' operation in West Bank

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 07:00:19 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Bus blasts in Israel: Multiple explosions near Tel Aviv; PM Netanyahu orders 'intensive' operation in West Bank

  • Central Israel experienced multiple bus blasts on Thursday which are suspected to be associated with a terror attack. Israeli authorities confirmed the discovery of four explosive devices on buses in Bat Yam and Holon.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue