LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates February 21, 2025: Bus blasts in Israel: Multiple explosions near Tel Aviv; PM Netanyahu orders 'intensive' operation in West Bank

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 21, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.