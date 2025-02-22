Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 21 2025 15:43:20
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 261.75 -1.52%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,638.40 -0.41%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.60 1.88%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 672.90 -2.46%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 306.25 -2.20%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates February 22, 2025: New FBI Director Kash Patel's Gujrati roots: know about his family's journey from India to Uganda to America
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates February 22, 2025: New FBI Director Kash Patel's Gujrati roots: know about his family's journey from India to Uganda to America

2 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2025, 09:24 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 22, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: New FBI Director Kash Patel's Gujrati roots: know about his family's journey from India to Uganda to AmericaPremium
News Today Live Updates: New FBI Director Kash Patel's Gujrati roots: know about his family's journey from India to Uganda to America

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2025, 09:24:26 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: New FBI Director Kash Patel's Gujrati roots: know about his family's journey from India to Uganda to America

  • Kash Patel, the new FBI Director, plans to relocate up to 1,500 employees to enhance the FBI's presence in communities. His appointment faced scrutiny, with concerns about potential partisanship and retribution against Trump opponents, despite his assurances to follow the Constitution.
Read the full story here

22 Feb 2025, 09:01:33 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Salman Rushdie’s attacker Hadi Matar gets 32-year prison sentence: 'Read a couple of pages' of Satanic Verses

  • Hadi Matar, who attempted to kill Salman Rushdie was found guilty by a jury on February 21. He stormed a stage and attacked ‘Satanic Verses’ author repeatedly with a knife.
Read the full story here

22 Feb 2025, 08:38:56 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Bihar Class 10 student kills classmate, injures another for refusing to show him answers during exam

  • Bihar Class 10 student kills classmate, injures another for refusing to show him answers during exam
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue