Latest News Today Live Updates February 22, 2025: New FBI Director Kash Patel's Gujrati roots: know about his family's journey from India to Uganda to America

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: New FBI Director Kash Patel's Gujrati roots: know about his family's journey from India to Uganda to America
- Kash Patel, the new FBI Director, plans to relocate up to 1,500 employees to enhance the FBI's presence in communities. His appointment faced scrutiny, with concerns about potential partisanship and retribution against Trump opponents, despite his assurances to follow the Constitution.
Today's News Live Updates: Salman Rushdie’s attacker Hadi Matar gets 32-year prison sentence: 'Read a couple of pages' of Satanic Verses
- Hadi Matar, who attempted to kill Salman Rushdie was found guilty by a jury on February 21. He stormed a stage and attacked ‘Satanic Verses’ author repeatedly with a knife.
Today's News Live Updates: Bihar Class 10 student kills classmate, injures another for refusing to show him answers during exam
- Bihar Class 10 student kills classmate, injures another for refusing to show him answers during exam