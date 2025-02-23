Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates February 23, 2025: Elon Musk fathering 13th child? 26-year-old files lawsuit, reveals chilling messages: 'Have a legion of kids to make'
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates February 23, 2025: Elon Musk fathering 13th child? 26-year-old files lawsuit, reveals chilling messages: ‘Have a legion of kids to make’

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2025, 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Elon Musk fathering 13th child? 26-year-old files lawsuit, reveals chilling messages: 'Have a legion of kids to make' (Getty Images via AFP)
News Today Live Updates: Elon Musk fathering 13th child? 26-year-old files lawsuit, reveals chilling messages: ‘Have a legion of kids to make’ (Getty Images via AFP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2025, 10:08:56 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Elon Musk fathering 13th child? 26-year-old files lawsuit, reveals chilling messages: ‘Have a legion of kids to make’

  • Elon Musk faces a paternity lawsuit from 26-year-old Ashley St Clair, who claims he fathered her child born in September 2024. St Clair is pursuing sole custody and seeks genetic testing for confirmation. 
Read the full story here

