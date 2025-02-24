LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates February 24, 2025: 'Lowest I've ever seen': Prince William's difficult time after Kate Middleton and King Charles' cancer diagnoses

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2025, 06:37 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.