Latest News Today Live Updates February 27, 2025: India rebukes Pakistan at UN over Kashmir remarks, ‘get over this unhealthy obsession with us’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: India rebukes Pakistan at UN over Kashmir remarks, ‘get over this unhealthy obsession with us’
- Kshitij Tyagi, Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Geneva, continued his rebuttal and said it was regrettable that Pakistan continues to spread falsehoods, asking it to get over ‘unhealthy obsession’ with India
Today's News Live Updates: Instagram reels showing disturbing videos? Netizens complain, ‘Seeing sensitive and violent content’
- Instagram users globally are expressing concern on X over feeds filled with violent and disturbing content, despite having Sensitive Content Control. Some speculate about possible glitches or changes in the platform's algorithm.
Today's News Live Updates: Sunita Williams return: When and how will she return to Earth after months of delay? All questions answered
- Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore remain aboard the ISS since June 5, 2024, due to a technical glitch in their Boeing Starliner. Health concerns arise from the extended stay, but NASA plans their return in March 2025 via SpaceX Crew Dragon after multiple delays.