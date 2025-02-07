Explore
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates February 7, 2025: Happy Rose Day 2025: 20 wishes, GIFs, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images to share with your loved ones on February 7
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates February 7, 2025: Happy Rose Day 2025: 20 wishes, GIFs, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images to share with your loved ones on February 7

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2025, 07:13 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Happy Rose Day 2025: 20 wishes, GIFs, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images to share with your loved ones on February 7 (Screengrab @X)Premium
News Today Live Updates: Happy Rose Day 2025: 20 wishes, GIFs, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images to share with your loved ones on February 7 (Screengrab @X)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 07:13:00 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Happy Rose Day 2025: 20 wishes, GIFs, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images to share with your loved ones on February 7

  • Happy Rose Day 2025: Rose day marks the beginning of Valentine's week, where couples exchange roses to express love. Share beautiful wishes and images to celebrate love and passion with your beloved.
Read the full story here

07 Feb 2025, 06:38:25 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Viral video: Men in Manipur flaunt AK rifles, play soccer with rifles slung on their shoulders

  • A viral video from Manipur shows men with assault rifles playing football, raising concerns about the open display of weapons. Posted by influencer Nampi Romeo Hansong, the event took place on January 20 at a local playground.
Read the full story here

