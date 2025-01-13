Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates January 13, 2025: Mahakumbh 2025: Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue in mela area sparks row – 'anti-Hindu and in favour of Muslims'
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates January 13, 2025: Mahakumbh 2025: Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue in mela area sparks row – 'anti-Hindu and in favour of Muslims'

2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2025, 07:49 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on January 13, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Mahakumbh 2025: Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue in mela area sparks row – ‘anti-Hindu and in favour of Muslims’ (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times-)Premium
News Today Live Updates: Mahakumbh 2025: Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue in mela area sparks row – ‘anti-Hindu and in favour of Muslims’ (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times-)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 07:49:30 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Mahakumbh 2025: Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue in mela area sparks row – ‘anti-Hindu and in favour of Muslims’

  • Mahakumbh 2025: The installation of a statue of late political leader Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Mahakumbh Mela has ignited tensions, with seers condemning it as anti-Hindu.
Read the full story here

13 Jan 2025, 07:05:38 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel in J&K today. What makes the project strategically significant?

  • Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the Z-Morh Tunnel today, a project that promises year-round connectivity to Ladakh and boosts tourism in Sonamarg. This 12 km tunnel aims to enhance economic growth and local livelihoods while ensuring safer travel in the region.
Read the full story here

