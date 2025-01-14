Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 13 2025 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.95 -3.49%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 298.25 -3.23%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 291.85 -2.91%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,240.05 -0.19%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.55 -4.09%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extends wishes, says ‘festival to express gratitude…’
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extends wishes, says ‘festival to express gratitude…’

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2025, 07:12 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on January 14, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Makar Sankranti 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extends wishes, says ‘festival to express gratitude…’Premium
News Today Live Updates: Makar Sankranti 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extends wishes, says ‘festival to express gratitude…’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 07:12:33 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Makar Sankranti 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extends wishes, says ‘festival to express gratitude…’

  • Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also wished everyone a happy Makar Sankranti, emphasizing its importance as a festival of gratitude towards the Sun, celebrated differently across India.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue