Latest News Today Live Updates January 2, 2025: 2024 was hottest year in over 120 years, says IMD
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates January 2, 2025: 2024 was hottest year in over 120 years, says IMD

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on January 2, 2025:

News Today Live Updates: 2024 was hottest year in over 120 years, says IMD
News Today Live Updates: 2024 was hottest year in over 120 years, says IMD (Shaukat Ahmed)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:03:26 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: 2024 was hottest year in over 120 years, says IMD

  • “The year 2024 was the warmest year on record since 1901," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department, told reporters.
Read the full story here

02 Jan 2025, 08:00:45 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: PM Modi to send sacred chadar for Ajmer Sharif dargah amid Shiva temple controversy

  • As the Ajmer Sharif Dargah commemorates its annual Urs, Prime Minister Modi continues his tradition of sending a sacred chadar. This year's gesture, however, comes amidst a legal controversy regarding a claim of a Shiva temple beneath the dargah.
Read the full story here

