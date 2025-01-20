Latest News Today Live Updates January 20, 2025: Iranian pop singer Amir Tataloo sentenced to death for insulting Prophet

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Iranian pop singer Amir Tataloo sentenced to death for insulting Prophet
- The 37-year-old underground musician had been living in Istanbul since 2018 before Turkish police handed him over to Iran in December 2023.
Today's News Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra begins happily ever after with Himani Mor: Meet Sonipat native, Franklin Pierce University student
- Neeraj Chopra's wife Himani Mor is pursuing a degree in Sports Management from Franklin Pierce University, New Hampshire.