Latest News Today Live Updates January 27, 2025: Mahakumbh 2025: Sanatana Dharma is India's national religion, says Yogi Adityanath

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Mahakumbh 2025: Sanatana Dharma is India's national religion, says Yogi Adityanath

  • The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to be a monumental event, both spiritually and economically, as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims 'Sanatana Dharma' as India's national religion.
27 Jan 2025, 07:57 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Saudi Arabia asks Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer to rework national anthem; Who is he?

  • Saudi Arabia has asked Hans Zimmer to rework the national anthem. This initiative accompanies broader reforms aimed at diversifying the economy, though it faces scrutiny over persistent human rights issues.
