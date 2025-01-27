Latest News Today Live Updates January 27, 2025: Mahakumbh 2025: Sanatana Dharma is India's national religion, says Yogi Adityanath

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 08:47 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.