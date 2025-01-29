Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates January 29, 2025: Stampede at Mahakumbh 2025: 15 reportedly dead at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya

3 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 07:11 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on January 29, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Stampede at Mahakumbh 2025: 15 reportedly dead at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya (Deepak Gupta/HT)
News Today Live Updates: Stampede at Mahakumbh 2025: 15 reportedly dead at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 07:11:41 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Stampede at Mahakumbh 2025: 15 reportedly dead at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya

  • A stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday reportedly caused fifteen deaths and injuries to several individuals, including women and children, as crowds flocked to the Sangam and nearby ghats.
Read the full story here

29 Jan 2025, 06:53:12 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Mahakumbh stampede: Eyewitnesses recount chaos at Sangam, says ‘Crowd had no idea where to go…’

  • Mahakumbh stampede: A stampede occurred at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh on January 29, as thousands of pilgrims gathered for a holy bath. 
Read the full story here

29 Jan 2025, 05:18:34 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Stampede breaks out ahead of holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025; deaths feared

  • Mahakumbh 2025: A stampede broke out at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj during the auspicious Mauni Amavasya, leading to injuries as thousands gathered for the holy dip. Authorities struggled to manage the overwhelming crowd, raising concerns over safety at the world's largest religious gathering.
Read the full story here

