Latest News Today Live Updates January 29, 2025: Stampede at Mahakumbh 2025: 15 reportedly dead at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2025, 07:11 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Stampede at Mahakumbh 2025: 15 reportedly dead at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya
- A stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday reportedly caused fifteen deaths and injuries to several individuals, including women and children, as crowds flocked to the Sangam and nearby ghats.
29 Jan 2025, 06:53 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Mahakumbh stampede: Eyewitnesses recount chaos at Sangam, says ‘Crowd had no idea where to go…’
- Mahakumbh stampede: A stampede occurred at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh on January 29, as thousands of pilgrims gathered for a holy bath.
29 Jan 2025, 05:18 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Stampede breaks out ahead of holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025; deaths feared
- Mahakumbh 2025: A stampede broke out at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj during the auspicious Mauni Amavasya, leading to injuries as thousands gathered for the holy dip. Authorities struggled to manage the overwhelming crowd, raising concerns over safety at the world's largest religious gathering.