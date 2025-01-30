Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 30 2025 10:55:28
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 700.00 -6.97%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 985.00 0.17%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.15 0.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.50 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,241.80 0.49%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates January 30, 2025: Proof of past relationships & religious certificates – the Uttarakhand UCC rules for live-in couples explained
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates January 30, 2025: Proof of past relationships & religious certificates – the Uttarakhand UCC rules for live-in couples explained

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2025, 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Proof of past relationships & religious certificates – the Uttarakhand UCC rules for live-in couples explained (HT_PRINT)Premium
News Today Live Updates: Proof of past relationships & religious certificates – the Uttarakhand UCC rules for live-in couples explained (HT_PRINT)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 10:08:39 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Proof of past relationships & religious certificates – the Uttarakhand UCC rules for live-in couples explained

  • Uttarakhand's new law mandates registration for live-in relationships, granting equal property rights to children born from such unions. The Registrar can verify documents and must inform legal guardians if registrants are under 21. Failure to register may result in a six-month jail term.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue