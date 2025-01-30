Latest News Today Live Updates January 30, 2025: Proof of past relationships & religious certificates – the Uttarakhand UCC rules for live-in couples explained

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Proof of past relationships & religious certificates – the Uttarakhand UCC rules for live-in couples explained
- Uttarakhand's new law mandates registration for live-in relationships, granting equal property rights to children born from such unions. The Registrar can verify documents and must inform legal guardians if registrants are under 21. Failure to register may result in a six-month jail term.