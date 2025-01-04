Latest News Today Live Updates January 4, 2025: Haryana's alarming decline: In 2024, sex ratio at birth drops to 910, lowest in 8 years: Report

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:01 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on January 4, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.