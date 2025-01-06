Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 03 2025 15:59:39
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 790.40 3.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 482.00 -1.48%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.30 0.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 294.45 -3.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 339.85 0.55%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates January 6, 2025: Mizoram makes history: Meet Baby Frankie, India's first Gen Beta child
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates January 6, 2025: Mizoram makes history: Meet Baby Frankie, India's first Gen Beta child

2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2025, 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Mizoram makes history: Meet Baby Frankie, India's first Gen Beta child (Aftab Aalam Siddiqui)Premium
News Today Live Updates: Mizoram makes history: Meet Baby Frankie, India's first Gen Beta child (Aftab Aalam Siddiqui)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:12:56 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Mizoram makes history: Meet Baby Frankie, India's first Gen Beta child

  • At midnight, Baby Frankie was born in Aizawl, marking the start of Generation Beta in India. Expected to live longer and influenced by tech-savvy parents, this generation will comprise children born from 2025 to 2039, significantly impacting future demographics.
Read the full story here

06 Jan 2025, 06:48:48 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Is Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti a holiday in India? Are schools, banks, govt offices closed today, January 6?

  • Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 holiday: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be observed on January 6. Schools in cities where it is a public holiday are likely to be closed.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue