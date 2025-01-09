Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 08 2025 15:53:00
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 771.20 -1.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.85 0.18%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,264.70 1.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.60 -0.56%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 449.50 1.90%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates January 9, 2025: China factor delaying private investments: Sanjiv Puri
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates January 9, 2025: China factor delaying private investments: Sanjiv Puri

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on January 9, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: China factor delaying private investments: Sanjiv Puri (AFP)Premium
News Today Live Updates: China factor delaying private investments: Sanjiv Puri (AFP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 05:30:11 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: China factor delaying private investments: Sanjiv Puri

  • CII expects GDP growth of 6.4-6.7% this fiscal, slower than the 8.2% growth seen in FY24 as pent-up demand from the pandemic years subsides and the economy expands at a rate closer to its long-term potential.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue