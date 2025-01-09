Latest News Today Live Updates January 9, 2025: China factor delaying private investments: Sanjiv Puri

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: China factor delaying private investments: Sanjiv Puri
- CII expects GDP growth of 6.4-6.7% this fiscal, slower than the 8.2% growth seen in FY24 as pent-up demand from the pandemic years subsides and the economy expands at a rate closer to its long-term potential.