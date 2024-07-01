Latest News Today Live Updates July 1, 2024: South Africa's new coalition government: What we know so far

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Jul 2024, 06:41 AM IST
World News Live Updates: South Africa's new coalition government: What we know so far
- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa forms a new multi-party Cabinet after the African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since 1994. The coalition government includes 11 parties, with the ANC and the Democratic Alliance as key players.
01 Jul 2024, 06:40 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top Events on July 1: Tata Motors commercial vehicles price hike, 3 new criminal laws, heavy rainfall in Delhi, and more
- Top Events on July 1: Tata Motors commercial vehicles price hike, NEET MDS Counselling session, IMD predicts very heavy rainfall for Delhi, three new criminal laws, and more.
01 Jul 2024, 06:32 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Google dedicates today's Doodle to France Parliamentary Elections Results 2024
- Google Doodle Today: July 1'st Google Doodle is dedicated to France Parliamentary Elections Result 2024, set to be announced today, Monday.