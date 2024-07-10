Latest News Today Live Updates July 10, 2024: PM Modi to meet Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen today; What's on agenda?

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jul 2024, 07:35 AM IST
World News Live Updates: PM Modi to meet Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen today; What's on agenda?
Read the full story here
- PM Modi's visit to Austria marks the first in 41 years, focusing on enhancing ties with Chancellor Nehammer.
10 Jul 2024, 07:24 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Volodymyr Zelenskyy says world cannot wait until US elections in November to take action to repel Putin
Read the full story here
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges action before November to combat Russia's offensive, seeks support at NATO summit in Washington amid challenges for NATO membership.
10 Jul 2024, 07:21 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in Austria, bypolls in 13 Assembly Seats, Moto G85 5G launch, and more
Read the full story here
- Top Events of the Day: PM Modi visits Austria, marking a historic event. Voting in bypolls for 13 Assembly seats across seven states. Calcutta HC hears West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee. The launch of Moto G85 5G and BYD Atto 3 SUV.
10 Jul 2024, 07:19 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 13: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s movie mints over ₹800 crore worldwide
Read the full story here
- Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 13: Director Nag Ashwin's 3D sci-fi film total collection in India stands at ₹529.45 crore net
10 Jul 2024, 07:17 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Chennai powercut today: Supply to remain affected at THESE places. Check details here
Read the full story here
- Chennai powercut today: Supply to remain affected at THESE places.
10 Jul 2024, 06:38 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ED summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav for alleged money laundering in the snake venom rave case on July 23
Read the full story here
- ED summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav for alleged money laundering in the snake venom rave case on July 23
10 Jul 2024, 06:37 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Events on July 10, NASA launches 1st active communications satellite in 1962, Amarnath Yatra attack in 2017
Read the full story here
- NASA launched Telstar 1, the first active communications satellite. A terrorist attack on the Amarnath Yatra in 2017 killed seven pilgrims.
10 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Weather today: Extremely heavy rainfall likely over THESE places; check details
Read the full story here
- IMD forecasts varied rainfall patterns across India for the next five days, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in several regions from 10th to 13th July.