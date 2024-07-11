Latest News Today Live Updates July 11, 2024: Google Doodle Today: Celebrating 100th birth anniversary of César Lattes; a Brazilian physicist who discovered pion

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today News Live Updates: Google Doodle Today: Celebrating 100th birth anniversary of César Lattes; a Brazilian physicist who discovered pion
- Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle pays tribute to César Lattes, who was born on this day today, in 1924. He discovered pions, particles heavier than electrons
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on July 11, from first female Olympic medallist to the Mumbai train bombings in 2006
- On this day: Key events held on this day include the victory of a woman in Olympic Games for the first time and the Mumbai train bombings in 2006
India News Live Updates: Top events today: SC to hear plea on NEET paper leak, S Jaishankar to host BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' retreat, and more
- Supreme Court to address 43 petitions on alleged NEET paper leak today.
World News Live Updates: ‘Best of allies in whole world’: US President Joe Biden praises UK's new PM Keir Starmer in first talks
- UK's PM Starmer and President Biden meet to strengthen ties, pledge support for Ukraine