Wed Jul 10 2024 15:59:35
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates July 11, 2024: Google Doodle Today: Celebrating 100th birth anniversary of César Lattes; a Brazilian physicist who discovered pion
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates July 11, 2024: Google Doodle Today: Celebrating 100th birth anniversary of César Lattes; a Brazilian physicist who discovered pion

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2024, 06:48 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on July 11, 2024: Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle pays tribute to César Lattes (AFP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jul 2024, 06:48:14 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Google Doodle Today: Celebrating 100th birth anniversary of César Lattes; a Brazilian physicist who discovered pion

  • Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle pays tribute to César Lattes, who was born on this day today, in 1924. He discovered pions, particles heavier than electrons
11 Jul 2024, 06:47:46 AM IST

trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on July 11, from first female Olympic medallist to the Mumbai train bombings in 2006

  • On this day: Key events held on this day include the victory of a woman in Olympic Games for the first time and the Mumbai train bombings in 2006
11 Jul 2024, 06:35:36 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top events today: SC to hear plea on NEET paper leak, S Jaishankar to host BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' retreat, and more

  • Supreme Court to address 43 petitions on alleged NEET paper leak today.
11 Jul 2024, 06:33:07 AM IST

World News Live Updates: ‘Best of allies in whole world’: US President Joe Biden praises UK's new PM Keir Starmer in first talks

  • UK's PM Starmer and President Biden meet to strengthen ties, pledge support for Ukraine
