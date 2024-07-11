Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates July 11, 2024: Google Doodle Today: Celebrating 100th birth anniversary of César Lattes; a Brazilian physicist who discovered pion

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:48 AM IST
Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on July 11, 2024: Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle pays tribute to César Lattes

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jul 2024, 06:48 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Google Doodle Today: Celebrating 100th birth anniversary of César Lattes; a Brazilian physicist who discovered pion

  • Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle pays tribute to César Lattes, who was born on this day today, in 1924. He discovered pions, particles heavier than electrons
Read the full story here

11 Jul 2024, 06:47 AM IST trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on July 11, from first female Olympic medallist to the Mumbai train bombings in 2006

  • On this day: Key events held on this day include the victory of a woman in Olympic Games for the first time and the Mumbai train bombings in 2006
Read the full story here

11 Jul 2024, 06:35 AM IST India News Live Updates: Top events today: SC to hear plea on NEET paper leak, S Jaishankar to host BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' retreat, and more

  • Supreme Court to address 43 petitions on alleged NEET paper leak today.
Read the full story here

11 Jul 2024, 06:33 AM IST World News Live Updates: ‘Best of allies in whole world’: US President Joe Biden praises UK's new PM Keir Starmer in first talks

  • UK's PM Starmer and President Biden meet to strengthen ties, pledge support for Ukraine
Read the full story here

