LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates July 12, 2024: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee, Kim Kardashian arrive in Mumbai | WATCH

4 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2024, 07:23 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.