Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 12 2024 15:58:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.70 -0.18%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 560.05 4.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 459.00 0.07%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 377.25 0.00%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,830.05 -0.77%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates July 13, 2024: US Presidential polls 2024: Is Barack Obama pushing for Joe Biden to ‘exit’ presidential race?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates July 13, 2024: US Presidential polls 2024: Is Barack Obama pushing for Joe Biden to ‘exit’ presidential race?

3 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on July 13, 2024: US President Joe Biden (L) speaks, flanked by US television host Jimmy Kimmel (R) and former US President Barack Obama onstage during a campaign fundraiser. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Narendra Modi Website)Premium
Latest news on July 13, 2024: US President Joe Biden (L) speaks, flanked by US television host Jimmy Kimmel (R) and former US President Barack Obama onstage during a campaign fundraiser. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Narendra Modi Website)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jul 2024, 07:35:10 AM IST

World News Live Updates: US Presidential polls 2024: Is Barack Obama pushing for Joe Biden to ‘exit’ presidential race?

  • Pressure mounts for Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race amid concerns over mental sharpness and ability to defeat Trump.
Read the full story here

13 Jul 2024, 06:53:59 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa

  • Heavy rainfall expected in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Telangana until July 16, the weather agency, in its press release dated July 12 stated. Andhra Pradesh is expected to witness downpours on Sunday and Monday.
Read the full story here

13 Jul 2024, 06:46:21 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi to perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ for GMLR's twin tunnel in Mumbai; DDA to inspect Yamuna river, more

  • Top events today: PM Modi to perform 'bhoomi pujan' for GMLR's twin tunnel work on Jul 13. The project aims to reduce travel time in Mumbai by connecting Goregaon to Mulund in 25 minutes.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue