Latest News Today Live Updates July 13, 2024: US Presidential polls 2024: Is Barack Obama pushing for Joe Biden to ‘exit’ presidential race?

13 Jul 2024, 07:35 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US Presidential polls 2024: Is Barack Obama pushing for Joe Biden to ‘exit’ presidential race?
- Pressure mounts for Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race amid concerns over mental sharpness and ability to defeat Trump.
13 Jul 2024, 06:53 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa
- Heavy rainfall expected in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Telangana until July 16, the weather agency, in its press release dated July 12 stated. Andhra Pradesh is expected to witness downpours on Sunday and Monday.
13 Jul 2024, 06:46 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi to perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ for GMLR's twin tunnel in Mumbai; DDA to inspect Yamuna river, more
- Top events today: PM Modi to perform 'bhoomi pujan' for GMLR's twin tunnel work on Jul 13. The project aims to reduce travel time in Mumbai by connecting Goregaon to Mulund in 25 minutes.