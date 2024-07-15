Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates July 15, 2024: Mint Primer | Trump’s murder attempt: What it means for us

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest entertainment news on July 15, 2024: Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jul 2024, 06:00 AM IST World News Live Updates: Mint Primer | Trump’s murder attempt: What it means for us

  • The assassination bid is likely to underline Trump’s image as a politician who is a survivor. Investigation is ongoing but the question is: how was the shooter able to access a vantage point with a direct line of fire at Trump?
Read the full story here

