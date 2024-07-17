Latest News Today Live Updates July 17, 2024: Watch | How Jamnagar welcomed newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jul 2024, 07:22 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Watch | How Jamnagar welcomed newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Read the full story here
- Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visited Jamnagar, where Anant's family has deep roots. The couple, dressed in pink attire, received a warm welcome from locals, including a traditional aarti ceremony and rose petal shower.
17 Jul 2024, 07:18 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top events of the day: HDFC Bank, Tata Elxsi to post Q1 results; stock markets shut for Muharram, FTA meet, and more
Read the full story here
- Top Events of the Day: The financial sector is abuzz with a series of significant announcements and events scheduled for July 17. From Q1 results of major companies like HDFC, Tata Elxsi and international trade discussions, here is a rundown of what to expect.
17 Jul 2024, 07:09 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 100% reservation for Kannadigas for some post in Karnataka private sector. What CM Siddaramaiah's new bill says
Read the full story here
- We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of the Kannadigas, CM Siddaramaiah says while making announcements
17 Jul 2024, 06:56 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Joe Biden says cooling political rhetoric doesn't mean he'll 'stop telling the truth' about Donald Trump
Read the full story here
- In his first public campaign after Donald Trump's assassination bid, US President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, reiterated that it's time for America's political scenario to cool down while maintaining that he will not stop ‘telling the truth’ about Trump.
17 Jul 2024, 06:32 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events held on July 17, from Disneyland's inauguration in 1955 to beginning of the Spanish Civil War
Read the full story here
- On this day: Key events held on July 17
17 Jul 2024, 06:31 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 13 Indians, 3 Sri Lankans missing after oil tanker capsizes off Oman
Read the full story here
- A Comoros-flagged oil tanker with a 16-member crew, including 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans, capsized off the coast of Oman. According to the sultanate's Maritime Security Centre, the crew members are reported missing.
17 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi, Mumbai; orange alert in Karnataka, Gujarat, and THESE states
Read the full story here
- Weather today: IMD has issued yellow and orange in several parts of the country today.
17 Jul 2024, 06:28 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar files harassment case against former boss Pune district collector
Read the full story here
- Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar files harassment complaint against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase in Washim, Maharashtra.