LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates July 18, 2024: President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19, cancels key campaign event, VP Kamala Harris to continue campaigning

5 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 07:58 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.