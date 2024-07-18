Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 16 2024 15:57:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.05 0.15%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,240.20 0.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 880.85 -0.09%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 380.45 -1.35%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.50 0.58%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates July 18, 2024: President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19, cancels key campaign event, VP Kamala Harris to continue campaigning
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates July 18, 2024: President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19, cancels key campaign event, VP Kamala Harris to continue campaigning

5 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on July 18, 2024: President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19, cancels key campaign event, Kamala Harris to continue campaigning.Premium
Latest news on July 18, 2024: President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19, cancels key campaign event, Kamala Harris to continue campaigning.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jul 2024, 07:58:43 AM IST

World News Live Updates: President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19, cancels key campaign event, VP Kamala Harris to continue campaigning

  • Joe Biden, 81, is experiencing mild symptoms of Covid-19 and has started taking the antiviral medication Paxlovid, according to his physician.
Read the full story here

18 Jul 2024, 07:28:05 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Video of Ugandan kids recreating Donald Trump assassination attempt goes viral | Watch

  • Former President Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, with a gunman firing shots that grazed his ear. The viral video of Ugandan children recreating the scene garnered various reactions online.
Read the full story here

18 Jul 2024, 07:19:52 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Mumbai rains: Yellow alert issued in the city; orange alert in Thane, Palghar today. Check IMD forecast here

  • Mumbai rains: Orange alert has also been issued in Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara.
Read the full story here

18 Jul 2024, 07:17:44 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Pune news: Son of Sharad Pawar's party leader crashes SUV into poultry tempo; three injured

  • Pune news: According to the report, Saurabh Gaikwad, the son of Bandu Gaikwad, was injured while driving the SUV on the wrong side during the accident at Z Corner on Manjari-Mundhwa Road in Pune around 5 AM on Tuesday
Read the full story here

18 Jul 2024, 06:35:05 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Bhola Baba on Hathras stampede : 'Honi ko kaun taal sakta hai, jo aaya hai use ek din jana hai…'

  • In an interview with ANI, Bhola Baba aka Surajpal conveyed his deep sorrow over the Hathras stampede
Read the full story here

18 Jul 2024, 06:33:11 AM IST

trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on July 18, Rohini 1 Satellite launch in 1980 to India Independence Act passed in 1947

  • On this day:
Read the full story here

18 Jul 2024, 06:25:47 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Joe Biden tests Covid-19 positive with ‘mild symptoms’ amid US Presidential election campaign

  • US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while travelling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing 'mild symptoms'.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue