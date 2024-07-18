Latest News Today Live Updates July 18, 2024: President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19, cancels key campaign event, VP Kamala Harris to continue campaigning

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jul 2024, 07:58 AM IST
World News Live Updates: President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19, cancels key campaign event, VP Kamala Harris to continue campaigning
- Joe Biden, 81, is experiencing mild symptoms of Covid-19 and has started taking the antiviral medication Paxlovid, according to his physician.
18 Jul 2024, 07:28 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Video of Ugandan kids recreating Donald Trump assassination attempt goes viral | Watch
- Former President Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, with a gunman firing shots that grazed his ear. The viral video of Ugandan children recreating the scene garnered various reactions online.
18 Jul 2024, 07:19 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Mumbai rains: Yellow alert issued in the city; orange alert in Thane, Palghar today. Check IMD forecast here
- Mumbai rains: Orange alert has also been issued in Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara.
18 Jul 2024, 07:17 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Pune news: Son of Sharad Pawar's party leader crashes SUV into poultry tempo; three injured
- Pune news: According to the report, Saurabh Gaikwad, the son of Bandu Gaikwad, was injured while driving the SUV on the wrong side during the accident at Z Corner on Manjari-Mundhwa Road in Pune around 5 AM on Tuesday
18 Jul 2024, 06:35 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Bhola Baba on Hathras stampede : 'Honi ko kaun taal sakta hai, jo aaya hai use ek din jana hai…'
- In an interview with ANI, Bhola Baba aka Surajpal conveyed his deep sorrow over the Hathras stampede
18 Jul 2024, 06:33 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on July 18, Rohini 1 Satellite launch in 1980 to India Independence Act passed in 1947
18 Jul 2024, 06:25 AM IST
