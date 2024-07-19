Latest News Today Live Updates July 19, 2024: Joe Biden considering dropping out of US Presidential race? Here's what report says

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: Joe Biden considering dropping out of US Presidential race? Here's what report says
- US President Joe Biden facing speculation about dropping out of presidential race, according to New York Times reports.
World News Live Updates: JD Vance's stand on key issues as Donald Trump picks his running mate: From abortion bans to Ukraine to Israel
- US President Joe Biden hit out at Donald Trump's vice-president pick JD Vance while sharing a video clip. The snippet showed Vance saying, “I don't really care what happens in Ukraine..."
Today News Live Updates: Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco makes precautionary landing in Russia. Details here
- Air India flight AI-183 from Delhi to San Francisco diverted to Krasnoyarsk International airport in Russia for technical reasons. Passengers are safe and being taken care of while next steps are decided
Today News Live Updates: Joe Biden may make ‘big’ announcement after Donald Trump's keynote speech on the last night of RNC: Report
- Democratic party sources suggest that they 'expect President Biden to make a major announcement about his future soon after the Republican National Convention concludes,' The Hill reported.