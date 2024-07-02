Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates July 2, 2024: India spends 2000 cr for Bharat product interventions to help moderate food prices

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest entertainment news on July 2, 2024: The government last November officially launched Bharat atta.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Jul 2024, 06:00 AM IST India News Live Updates: India spends ₹2000 cr for Bharat product interventions to help moderate food prices

  • Until the launch of Bharat atta and rice, only onions, potatoes and pulses were part of the price stabilization fund.
Read the full story here

