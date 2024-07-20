Latest News Today Live Updates July 20, 2024: US President Joe Biden completes 4th PAXLOVID dose after COVID-19 diagnosis: Doctor Kevin C O'Connor shares update

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today News Live Updates: US President Joe Biden completes 4th PAXLOVID dose after COVID-19 diagnosis: Doctor Kevin C O'Connor shares update
- President Biden's health shows improvement after fourth dose of PAXLOVID. Symptoms of cough and hoarseness have improved since Thursday, as confirmed by his physician.
Today News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in Telangana, Karnataka and 2 more states; orange warning in 9
- The India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for heavy showers today in Telangana, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. The weather department forecasted, ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in Goa, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra on July 20.
Today News Live Updates: Top events today: SC's deadline to declare NEET-UG centre-wise marks, Q1 results, Amazon Prime Day sale and more
- Top events today: HDFC Bank to announce Q1 results today; analysts anticipate stable growth. Minor changes in Delhi Metro Yellow Line timings on July 20, 21.
Today News Live Updates: IndiGo warns against flight delays and schedule disruptions today after Microsoft global outage
- IndiGo, the low-cost airline, along with SpiceJet informed that flight services and operations have resumed. Indigo warned passengers against flight delays today.
trends Live Updates: PM Modi becomes most followed world leader on X, hits 100M; Elon Musk congratulates
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being the most followed world leader on social media platform 'X'.
World News Live Updates: Will Joe Biden quit US presidential race? What happens next if he does
- Joe Biden on Tuesday created quite a flutter by reportedly saying that he could quit the presidential race if doctors found he had a medical condition. But can Joe Biden drop out of the US presidential race at this time of election cycle? What happens if he does? Here's all you need to know.