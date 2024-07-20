LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates July 20, 2024: US President Joe Biden completes 4th PAXLOVID dose after COVID-19 diagnosis: Doctor Kevin C O'Connor shares update

6 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2024, 08:10 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.