Active Stocks
Fri Jul 19 2024 15:43:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.75 -5.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 364.50 -3.51%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,792.85 1.92%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 332.20 -2.58%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 474.30 0.89%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates July 21, 2024: Guru Purnima 2024: Quotes, and wishes to send to teachers and mentors
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates July 21, 2024: Guru Purnima 2024: Quotes, and wishes to send to teachers and mentors

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest entertainment news on July 21, 2024: Guru Purnima festival is an occasion to celebrate the bond between teacher and studetns. Guru Purnima 2024 is on July 20Premium
Latest entertainment news on July 21, 2024: Guru Purnima festival is an occasion to celebrate the bond between teacher and studetns. Guru Purnima 2024 is on July 20

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2024, 06:10:45 AM IST

trends Live Updates: Guru Purnima 2024: Quotes, and wishes to send to teachers and mentors

  • Guru Purnima 2024: Falling on July 21 this year, Guru Purnima marks the celebration of the bond between a teacher and students. Here are some wishes for sending to teachers
